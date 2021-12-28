ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL moves Bruins-Canadiens game from Montreal to Boston

NBC Sports
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins won't travel to Montreal to take on the rival Canadiens on Jan. 12. The NHL announced Tuesday that due to attendance restrictions amid the region's surge in COVID-19 cases, the...

www.nbcsports.com

Related
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bills players celebrated revenge win vs. Pats with some colorful quotes

Think Sunday's game meant a little more to the Buffalo Bills?. The Bills earned a convincing 33-21 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium that vaulted them past New England into first place in the AFC East. More importantly, the win was payback for the demoralizing loss the Patriots handed them in Buffalo three weeks earlier. And they weren't shy about taking a victory lap.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steph hits wild Chase tunnel shot before Dubs-Nuggets game

Steph Curry brought back his legendary tunnel shot from Oracle Arena with a new twist at Chase Center this season, and replicated the remarkable pregame routine before Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. Later in his pregame routine, Curry tried kicking the ball into the hoop and nearly knocked...
NBA
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
NBC Sports

Harrell to Embiid: “If you’re so tough, stand on that, my dude.”

Montrezl Harrell is not backing down. Not from Joel Embiid during the game, not after. It all started with just more than three minutes left in the third quarter. Embiid drew a foul on the drive, both men wrapped each other up, there was pushing, words and a double technical. It was a flash of emotion in an otherwise blowout Sixers win.
NBA
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL

