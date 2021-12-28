Michael’s Cafe Plans To Reopen Timonium Location Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael’s Cafe in Timonium is set to reopen next week following a temporary closure due to a lack of staff.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the owners said they were closing the restaurant until further notice in response to a COVID-19 surge and staffing shortages.

But in a subsequent update, the Dellis family said the hope is to have Michael’s Timonium location back open sometime next week.

“We plan to reopen next week once we have ample staff able to return to work,” the Facebook post said. “We appreciate everyone’s support but want to be clear that Michael’s Cafe isn’t going anywhere.”

For the time being, diners are encouraged to visit Michael’s White Marsh/Middle River location.