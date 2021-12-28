ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites through Dec. 30

 15 hours ago
Below is a list of drive-thru COVID- 19 testing sites through Dec. 30.

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette
Tuesday, December 28th, 8 am-2:15pm
Wednesday, December 29th, 8 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday, December 30th, 8 am-1 pm

Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street New Iberia
Wednesday, December 29th 8 am-2:15 pm

St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA
Tuesday, December 28th 8 am-2:15 pm
Thursday, December 30th 8 am-1 pm

Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave Crowley
Wednesday, December 29th, 8 am-2:15 pm

• Rapid Antigen and PCR available

• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

• Wear a mask.

• No medical evaluation available, testing only.

• Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

• Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test Results

Eligibility for testing:

• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case

• Required for Travel

For more information call 337-262-5311

