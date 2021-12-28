Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites through Dec. 30

The Ochsner Health System is re-instituting its visitor restrictions as of Monday, December 27, to help prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19. Now, everyone above the age of two must wear a face mask while in Ochsner Health facilities. Visitors must be at least 5 years old and must always remain in the patient's room. Visitors will be asked to return home if they show symptoms of respiratory infection, have had a positive COVID test in the last 10 days, have a pending COVID test for sypmtoms, are unable to wear a mask, or do not comply with policy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO