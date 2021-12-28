COVID-19 update: Florida reports 29,059 new infections; hospitalizations stay well below rate seen during delta surge

Florida on Tuesday reported 29,059 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the 7-day average to a new record high of 25,670, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

But hospitalizations declined by a handful from Monday, keeping them at a rate well below what was seen during the summer’s delta surge. As of Tuesday, 3,173 adults were hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus cases, more than double the number of hospitalized COVID patients at the beginning of December. New cases, meanwhile, have more than doubled in less than one week.

All three South Florida counties have testing positivity rates over 20% as of Tuesday and have the highest rates of any other county in Florida. Palm Beach County’s positivity rate is 20.5%; Broward County is 26.6%; and Miami-Dade County is 23.9% Public health experts say the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%.

In December, Florida has climbed in the per-capita rankings for new cases over the past seven days from near last to 11th as of Monday. The state has averaged 83 cases per 100,000 residents per day over the past week. For deaths, Florida’s day average over the past week ranks last with 0.1 deaths per 100,000.

CDC shows that, as of Dec. 26, 44 of Florida’s 67 counties — including all three in South Florida — are considered at “high” risk of community transmission.

As of Tuesday, at least 3,965,229 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19. With one new death reported by Florida on Tuesday, the total death count in Florida is at least 62,390.

Meanwhile, vaccinations in Florida are averaging 52,930 doses per day in Florida following a lull over the Christmas weekend. As of Tuesday, 63.1% of Floridians are fully vaccinated and 29.9% have received booster shots.

Here are the key statistics in Florida to watch: