ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Vista Outdoor, PulteGroup rise; Kiniksa, Pfizer fall

ABC News
ABC News
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dXlbLg600

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Vista Outdoor Inc., up $1.64 to $43.07

The maker of outdoor sports gear said it would buy Stone Glacier, a hunting gear maker, for an undisclosed amount.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., down 36 cents to $12.13

The company announced disappointing results in a trial for mavrilimumab in treating COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome.

Mercury Systems Inc., down 14 cents to $55.27

The technology company announced a limited-duration anti-takeover measure, also known as a shareholder rights plan.

PulteGroup Inc., up 90 cents to $56.28

Homebuilders were higher after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed an increase of 18.4% in home prices in October.

Boeing Co., up $2.96 to $206.13

Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.19 to $58.01

Health care companies lagged the broader stock market.

Campbell Soup Co., up $1.18 to $43.36

Makers of consumer staples did better than other sectors.

Digital Turbine Inc., down $1.10 to $62.34.

The software company announced a partnership with Google intended to expand its footprint in devices that use Google’s Android operating system.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,413.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. Amazon.com Inc. closed $359.86 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slumped 0.50% to $1,088.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $155.02 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock (KNSA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) – a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases – fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals announcing that the Phase 3 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pultegroup#Pharmaceuticals#Vista Outdoor Inc#Stone Glacier#Mercury Systems Inc#Pultegroup Inc#Boeing Co#Pfizer Inc#Campbell Soup Co#Digital Turbine Inc
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.01% higher to $346.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $38.11 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) dropped 0.82% to $2,933.74 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $85.59 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 1%; BridgeBio Pharma Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 36,146.21 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 15,815.70. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.87% to 4,766.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,222,420 cases with around 837,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,793,330 cases and 479,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,239,430 COVID-19 cases with 618,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 280,391,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,418,560 deaths.
STOCKS
investing.com

Accenture, Delta, AT&T Rise Premarket; Lennar Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, December 16th. Please refresh for updates. Accenture (NYSE: ACN ) stock rose 11% after the IT consulting firm forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue after its first-quarter top-line expanded by 27%, with more clients seeking its cloud and security services. Delta Air...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

American Outdoor Brands rises as insiders buy shares worth $310K

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT +8.1%) is trading higher after CEO Brian Murphy, CFO H. Andrew Fulmer and directors Barry Monheit, Gregory Gluchowski, Jr. and Marie Wadecki purchased 16,718 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$310K. The shares were purchased at $18.32 - $18.95 in a series of transactions dated...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Vista Outdoor acquires Stone Glacier, maker of lightweight hunting apparel

Vista Outdoor Inc., the Anoka-based manufacturer of outdoor sporting goods and ammunition, is buying Stone Glacier, a hunting-gear specialist based in Boseman, Montana. Vista, which announced the deal on Tuesday, said it used cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit facility to complete the transaction. The deal price was not disclosed.
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

490K+
Followers
124K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy