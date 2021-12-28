ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Pros Know: Drink Across the Globe When Champagne is in Short Supply

By Lana Bortolot
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Your favorite bottle might be hard to find, but you can still pop the cork on New Year’s Eve (or any eve!) when you look to other regions. If the current and predicted Champagne shortage has you reaching for your smelling salts (or CBD stress reliever), don’t despair: there are plenty...

vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: What Does It Mean When a Drink Has a Coaster on Top of It?

Have you ever seen someone at a bar put a coaster on top of their drink and then proceed to walk away? If you’ve ever questioned this practice — Where are they going? What’s wrong with their drink? — you’re likely not the only one. Bar culture has its own unspoken language, different quirks that seem strange to a passerby, but to the experienced barfly, the signal is clear.
DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Supply Chain Issues Creating Glass Bottle Shortage, Higher Prices

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wineries and distilleries are feeling the impact of supply chain issues. Shipping backups, labor woes and a trucker shortage are leading to a lower supply of glass bottles, and higher prices. Jesse Fanning is feeling the pinch at his whiskey distillery and tasting room near San Diego, California. His business, Henebery, has grown over the last nine years, but these days, his passion for making spirits has been shaken. “We’re living bottle to bottle, a day at a time,” Fanning said, looking at his mostly empty supply room. He said what he has in stock is just enough to fulfill the...
INDUSTRY
Travel + Leisure

Your Vacation Rental for the Holidays Might Come With Free Wine — How to Find Out

You booked your next swoonworthy Airbnb. How about vino with that?. Fine wine, beer, and spirits company Constellation Brands has teamed up with vacation rental product placement company Showplace to provide more than 10,000 Airbnb, Vrbo, and Beautiful-Places.com reservations with free wine. At each of the 550 participating listings, Constellation has provided a bottle of 2019 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. Through the partnership, they hope to gift some 40,000 guests premium wine from Northern California. They'll also be given a code for exclusive offerings through the Mondavi website.
FOOD & DRINKS
Consumer Reports.org

The Best Boxed Wines We've Tasted

Most wine drinkers are accustomed to buying and serving wine from a bottle, but it’s not the eternal packaging for the eternal beverage. After all, the Greek god of winemaking, Dionysus, wasn’t pouring wine for his maenads from glass bottles but from amphorae, earthenware jugs that held about the equivalent of four bottles of wine. It wasn’t until the late 19th and early 20th centuries that people began to ship and store wine in bottles as a common practice.
DRINKS
erienewsnow.com

National Champagne Shortage May Boost Business for Locally Owned Wineries

Many are saying cheers to the holiday season. But this year we are seeing a shortage in booze like champagne and skyrocketing prices fueled by the shipping crisis, a lower supply coming in, and of course a higher demand as people are looking for excuses to celebrate. But this has...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Denton Record-Chronicle

It's Christmas: Time to sparkle, shine and drink bubbly wine

Next week, Feast and Field raises a glass to the holidays and rings in the new year with some stellar U.S.-produced sparkling wine. In this issue, we get into everything bubbly, from exploring the differences between Champagne and crémant, to understanding how cava fits into the picture. Should you be grabbing a brut or an extra brut based on your preference for sweeter or drier wines? And which glass is best for enjoying your bubbles — tulip, flute or coupe?
DRINKS
WTAJ

Glass bottle shortage affects wineries, distilleries across US

SAN DIEGO — Wineries and distilleries are feeling the impact of supply chain issues. Shipping backups, labor woes, and a trucker shortage are leading to a lower supply of glass bottles and higher prices. Jesse Fanning is feeling the pinch at his whiskey distillery and tasting room near San Diego, California. His business, Henebery, has […]
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Great wines for the festive feast

David Newton Johnson Southend Chardonnay, Upper Hemel-en-Aaarde Valley, South Africa 2020 (£15.99, laithwaites.co.uk) Christmas Dinner is effectively a buffet, so many and so varied are the competing elements on the plate. That makes the kind of precise wine matching that fusspots like me go in for somewhat redundant: a wine you might pick for the way it dovetails with turkey and a rich gravy is unlikely to be the same one you’d pick for bread sauce or sprouts (although, come to think of it, and much as I love them, I can’t think of a wine that would go really well with the maximum brassic bitterness of sprouts). In effect, then, you’re looking for all-rounders, and when it comes to whites that means something with a bit of weight and fullness, but also enough cleansing acidity to cut through the general richness. White burgundy is the classic choice, although that region’s recipe of subtly oaked chardonnay is as international as a croissant these days, with the likes of Newton Johnson’s Southend Chardonnay from the far southern, ocean-cooled Hemel-en-Aarde, a shimmering, gently savoury, and, for the quality, superb value alternative.
DRINKS
Marin Independent Journal

The best wine books of the year

As delightful a beverage as wine might be, a deeper understanding of culture and history invariably enhances the pleasure of opening a bottle. Here are six of the best books on wine published in 2021, each of which will broaden your perspective on what’s in the glass. • ‘South...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Visiting (and Drinking) Champagne

While France’s northeastern region of Champagne has always had its draws — picturesque villages, rolling hills, a labyrinthine network of underground chalk galleries, not to mention global name recognition — it’s only relatively recently that the iconic houses that forged its luxe reputation have taken a serious interest in tourism.
DRINKS
themanual.com

The 7 New Champagne of Beers to Drink This New Year’s Eve

Beer is always welcome, whether it’s a smoldering Sunday afternoon in August or a chilly December eve. Why should anything change during New Year’s Eve? Granted, it’s the occasion of occasions but there are some great beers out there that can compete with your favorite sparkling wine. And some are so celebratory and effervescent they’re practically bubbly anyway.
DRINKS
Times Union

Bubbly ciders that drink like champagne

For years we’ve heard the mantra to shop local by supporting area small businesses, and to eat local by buying directly from nearby farms and farmers markets. But what about drinking local, too?. New York State is one of the nation’s top apple producers. And with that comes tons...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Champagne: From Fault to Famous

Champagne is the king of wine and the wine of kings. That’s meant quite literally: Wine from the region was used to usher in French kings for 600 years, making it a drink of prestige and celebration. But the Champagne that we know today — fiercely bubbling and smelling of brioche — was once considered flawed wine.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Somm: What Is the Best Glass for Champagne?

There is so much stemware associated with Champagne that is glamorous, delicate, and sophisticated — deciding what stemware to provide at your next soiree can be a pain in the neck. To help make the best decision for the moment, VinePair consulted Scarlett Carasco Polanco, sommelier at Petit Atelier in Minneapolis, Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
