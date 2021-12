Adobe announced changes to the company’s executive team. Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, has been promoted to President of Adobe’s Digital Experience business and David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice president, Digital Media, has been promoted to President of Adobe’s Digital Media business. As Adobe Presidents, Chakravarthy and Wadhwani will be responsible for the strategy and execution of their respective businesses. Under their leadership, the company will continue to invest in growth initiatives to accelerate its category-defining innovation and product leadership as the transition to a digital-first world continues.

