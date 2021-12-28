Bucs coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home.

Harold Goodwin, assistant head coach/run game coordinator, will serve as interim head coach in Arians’ absence.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point,” said Arians via press release from the team. “Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

The Buccaneers also placed cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, Tampa Bay signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to the practice squad and released safety Chris Cooper from the practice squad.