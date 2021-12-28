ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Athernton man sentenced for indecent exposure at elementary school

By Bay City News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vh5hz_0dXlarRn00

(BCN) — A 36-year-old man who pleaded no contest to a felony for exposing himself at an elementary school in Atherton last month has been sentenced to 16 months in state prison, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Brandon Yamagata, who had seven prior felony convictions including one earlier this year for grabbing a teenage girl at a coffee shop in Redwood City, was arrested on the ight of Nov. 1 after a janitor at Encinal School reported that someone was masturbating at the campus, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

No students or teachers were at school at the time.

He had entered a no contest plea last month to felony indecent exposure and was sentenced by Judge Barbara Mallach to the 16-month term with 113 days credit for time served, prosecutors said.

Yamagata in June was arrested for grabbing the teen outside of the Teaspoon coffee, tea and dessert bar on Broadway in Redwood City and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor child molestation charge.

He was on probation for that case at the time of the November arrest, prosecutors said.

