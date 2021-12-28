State Representative Gibbons-Prunty not running again
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A State Representative has decided to sit out the next election.
State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty is not running for State House District 15. This district includes Muhlenberg County and southeast Hopkins County. She was first elected in 2017.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
