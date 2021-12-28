ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

State Representative Gibbons-Prunty not running again

By Jana Garrett
 15 hours ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A State Representative has decided to sit out the next election.

State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty is not running for State House District 15. This district includes Muhlenberg County and southeast Hopkins County. She was first elected in 2017.

#Election#Weather#State House#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
