Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves new PSO rates

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that its rate settlement is approved for its future prices.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved the PSO agreement which is meant to invest in the electric grid's maintenance and safety.

PSO says its current prices are based on 2018 expenses and even with this adjustment, rates will remain at or below state, regional and national averages. The monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 1,100 kWh/month would increase $5.07 or less than 5%.

“We appreciate the thorough review and constructive work of the Corporation Commission and all the parties involved in the case,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons.

“We recognize that increasing costs for products and services are concerning and all of us at PSO are committed to balancing affordability and reliability for the service we provide.”

