McLaren Artura Launch Delayed Because Of, You Guessed It, Chips

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
 15 hours ago
The 2022 McLaren Artura was supposed to launch this fall in the US. However, the winter solstice has come and gone – and no Artura. There won’t be one until early July, according to a new Automotive News report. The chip shortage that has rocked the entire auto industry has finally...

