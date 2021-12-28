ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Floor: Redrafting the 2019 NBA Lottery!

By Michael Pina,Rohan Nadkarni
 15 hours ago

A Christmas Day recap, plus an NBA redraft: Who are you taking first in 2019?

On today's episode, Michael and Rohan quickly recap the NBA's surprisingly entertaining Christmas Day games before taking a brief detour away from this season's COVID-related turmoil to redraft the 2019 lottery! Given everything we know now, is Zion Williamson still the first pick? Will Rohan take Tyler Herro way too high? How angry will Knicks fans be when they hear where RJ Barrett was selected? This draft class is fascinating and full of intriguing talent. Here's what Michael and Rohan think about them now.

