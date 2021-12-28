ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch a Tesla owner blow up his car with 66 pounds of dynamite

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW93J_0dXlYLdd00
Don't Miss : Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more

What would you do if your 2013 Tesla Model S started showing error codes after less than 1,000 miles, and the only fix was a $22,600 full battery replacement? Would you pay about half of what the electric car retails for? Or would you call up the Bomb Dudes to help you strap 30 kg (66 pounds) of dynamite to your Tesla and blow it up? If you’re Tuomas Katainen, you’ll go the latter route. And the Tesla explosion video has gone viral on YouTube.

How it started

Katainen doesn’t make Tesla explosion videos for fun. At least, not yet. The Finnish man blew up his Tesla Model S out of spite after finding out how much he’d have to pay to fix it.

He started experiencing errors after putting less than 1,000 miles on his Model S. A local repair shop held on to the Tesla for a month before telling him that the only way to repair it would involve replacing the entire battery. The job would cost €20,000 ($22,600). Also, Tesla would have to agree to the repair.

A 2013 Model S retails for more than $42,900 in Finland. It’s easy to see why the Tesla owner was less than interested in paying for the repair. He told the repair shop that he would pick up the electric car and blow it up. And that’s how this drastic plan to blow up his Tesla and record a video of it came about.

The Tesla explosion video

Katainen got in touch with local YouTuber Pommijätkät , which translates to Bomb Dudes, to get the job done.

Blowing up a car like the 2013 Tesla Model S in this video is no small feat. Katainen and Pommijätkät took extra precautions to ensure the safety of those present.

They went to an old quarry for the Tesla explosion video and took proper steps so the explosion from their 66 pounds of dynamite would not hurt any of the bystanders that came to watch.

As you’ll see in the video, the Bomb Dudes placed the Tesla a safe distance away before wiring it with explosives. They installed plenty of cameras to capture the explosions in great detail. And yes, the video does contain plenty of slow-motion action. Then, they hid in a makeshift bunker to watch the detonation.

Before Katainen initiated the blast that would turn the Tesla into unrecognizable debris, they added the cherry on top. A crash test dummy with an Elon Musk headshot on its face sat behind the wheel.

Asked what is better, a working Tesla or blowing the car up, Katainen said “sort of both.” But then he admitted that “maybe more explosion.” Watch the Tesla explosion video in full below:

The post Watch a Tesla owner blow up his car with 66 pounds of dynamite appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Tesla won’t let you play video games in moving cars anymore

Tesla is the biggest electric vehicle maker on Earth, but the company sometimes can’t get out of its own way. This week, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) opened an investigation into Tesla’s “Passenger Play” feature. In recent years, Tesla has been installing video games in its cars that can be played on the touch screen. Most games are only accessible when the car is parked. But this summer, Tesla rolled out a software update that made some games playable while the car is moving. Following the announcement of the investigation, Tesla removed this controversial feature.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple’s new YouTube video is packed with great iPhone tips and tricks

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Every once in a while, we like to share some helpful iPhone tips and tricks that may not be common knowledge. After all, for as much time as we spend on our phones all day, their functionality expands far beyond what most of us actually use them for. There are a number of features on your iPhone that you’ll never use. That might be because you don’t need them, but you also might not even know they exist. As such, every iPhone owner might want to take a few...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 – find out who gets one

When it comes to the possibility of issuing new stimulus checks, Congress is in a holding pattern at the moment — and will remain that way at least through early January. That’s thanks to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tanking any chance of the Senate passing its version of President Biden’s latest stimulus check bill before the body adjourned for the year a few days ago. But just because Congress hasn’t decided on anything new yet? That doesn’t mean people are shut out of the possibility of new checks completely. Case in point: Just look at what California is doing, with its Golden State Stimulus 2 effort.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
iheart.com

Man NOT happy with his #Tesla, so He Blows It Up

After waiting a MONTH to find out why his Tesla S series was continually throwing up warnings like gang signs, he was told he needed to pay $22,000 PLUS DOLLARS for a new battery pack. to send this boat anchor out in STYLE! A whole cast of teammates set up...
CARS
toofab.com

Tesla Owner Blows Up Car Rather Than Pay $22K to Replace Battery

(With an effigy of Elon Musk inside) A Tesla owner who was having trouble charging his car decided to use a different charge instead: an explosive one. Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013 S Model in protest after the company apparently wanted more than $22k to replace his faulty battery.
CARS
d1softballnews.com

Surround Tesla in dynamite, outbreak goes viral – Electric

A video on one Tesla Model S of 2013 stuffed with dynamite and made to shine in the Finnish snow, it has abundantly exceeded one million views on Youtube in a few days from its publication. The highly spectacular images of the outbreak made the youtubers behind the channel internationally famous Pommijätkät, which is mainly concerned with destroying objects and seeing the effect it does.
CARS
d1softballnews.com

Tesla owner finds out how much it costs to repair it … and blows it up!

In Finland, an unhappy Tesla owner decided to blow up his Model S after learning that he would need a new battery pack and how much that would cost him…. In the YouTube video with English subtitles, Tuomas Katainen explains that his 2013 Model S was in the shop for more than a month for service. So he knew that the mechanic’s only solution was to change the entire battery pack. Katainen said the correction would cost him up to € 20,000. He told the dealership that this price was absurd and donated the car to a Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, whose name literally translates to ‘Bomb Guys’.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Explosions#Tesla Model S#Vehicles#Covid#Finnish
techeblog.com

Tesla Model S Owner Unhappy with Battery Replacement Cost Decides to Blow Up the Vehicle

Tuomas Katainen from Finland decided to strap 66-pounds of dynamite onto his 2013 Tesla S Model after discovering that it would cost him $22,000 USD to replace the vehicle’s battery. Currently, Tesla will replace the battery under warranty if capacity drops below 70% before hitting 150,000 miles or within 8-years of purchase. Unfortunately, older models, like Katanien’s, are left with pricey replacements. Read more for the shenanigans and additional information.
CARS
Popular Science

Ford’s charging into an era where EVs are power stations on wheels

Running out of fuel in a gasoline-fueled car is an age-old tale, a problem that can usually be solved with a jerry can and a bit of leg work to the nearest service station. Electric cars are a different story, given that you can’t store enough electricity in a portable container (at least not yet), so it’s only natural that owners transitioning to the new tech could feel some range anxiety.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
knowtechie.com

Tesla owners can now play Sonic the Hedgehog in their cars

Instead of pushing out an update that makes its cars better, someone at Tesla thought adding the original Sonic the Hedgehog game to its Arcade service takes precedence. That’s right; Tesla owners now can play the game right in their center console. Don’t worry; this isn’t one of those...
VIDEO GAMES
MotorTrend Magazine

Aggrieved Tesla Owner Obliterates Model S With Dynamite

The tale of the car owner going to battle with their local dealership over everything from labor pricing to service, and even subpar coffee in the waiting room is really nothing new. This little nugget out of Finland however, takes things up a few notches with an owner choosing to protest Tesla's suggested repair in pyrotechnic fashion—and blowing up Elon Musk in effigy, to boot.
CARS
d1softballnews.com

Days of Hate: They blow Tesla with Musk puppet

They blow up a 2013 Tesla Model S with an Elon Musk puppet on board, orchestrating a colossal and expensive staging with inevitable footage uploaded to Youtube. It happened in Finland, taking advantage of the owner’s disappointment: a motorist who had bought it second-hand and remained “on foot” shortly after. After the 8-year warranty was over, he would have had to pay € 20,000 for the repair.
CARS
The Independent

Tesla owner blows up his Model S after being handed $22,000 repair bill

A Tesla Model S owner has spectacularly blown up his vehicle with 6llb of dynamite, after refusing to pay a $22,000 repair bill.Tuomas Katainen’s modified 2013 Model S was damaged by water leaks and error codes, after over 900 miles of trouble-free use.When taking his car in for repairs, the Tesla shop explained that the battery needed to be replaced, at a cost of around $22,000. As Business Insider reports, Tesla would also need to authorise the work thereafter, meaning it couldn't be done for less money by a third-party repair shop. Unwilling to part ways with such a...
CARS
Motorious

Finnish Guy Blows Up His Tesla

Many electric car websites have proudly trumpeted the popularity of Teslas in the Nordic countries, using them as a model for how the US market should be in the future. However, not everyone in the region is happy with their purchase over the long run. Take, for example, this guy from Finland who recently blew up his Tesla Model S using 30 kg of dynamite, making for one fine explosion.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BGR.com

BGR.com

285K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy