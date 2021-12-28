ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights end NHL’s pause by taking on Kings in L.A.

By Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. PST

LINE: Kings +133, Golden Knights -155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Los Angeles Kings after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

The Kings are 2-2-1 against division opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Los Angeles won 6-2. Anze Kopitar scored three goals for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 12 goals and has 17 points. Matt Roy has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 14 goals and has 21 points. Max Pacioretty has nine goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: out (covid-19), Cal Petersen: out (covid-19), Phillip Danault: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (health protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (health protocols).

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) – Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “You know, I think everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement […]
