Bart Boatwright's Clemson Pep Rally Photo Gallery

Nick Saban will have one of his old-school generals helping the Crimson Tide prepare for Cincinnati. Joe Pendry, 74, served as Alabama’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2007-10. He assisted the program to an SEC Championship and a BCS National Championship in the 2009 season. Pendry’s excellence as a coach propelled Mark Ingram to the school’s first Heisman Memorial Trophy. Since his career began at West Virginia University in 1971, Pendy has coached every offensive position except tight end. He retired on Jan. 13, 2011, after 41 years in the coaching profession. Pendry was the general manager for the Birmingham Iron (American Alliance Football League) in 2019, but the endeavor did not last.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO