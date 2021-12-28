ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bart Boatwright's Clemson Pep Rally Photo Gallery

By Bart Boatwright
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onp9S_0dXlYDZp00

ORLANDO — Clemson held a pep rally Tuesday afternoon as they prepared for the Cheez-It bowl.  Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made an appearance.

Check out some great pictures from the even in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheez It Bowl#Pep Rally#American Football
On3.com

Nick Saban sends clear message to team ahead of playoff

For Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, it all comes down to the College Football Playoff. At this point of the season, it’s either win or go home – and it’s as simple as that. If there’s a team who knows exactly how to navigate the playoff and continue to win, it’s Alabama – which has had great success in the College Football Playoff since it was established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Report indicates Clemson football has COVID issue

As the Clemson Tigers prepare for Wednesday’s game against Iowa State in Orlando, the ClemsonInsider.com reported Monday afternoon that a player, a coach, and a staff member have each tested positive for COVID-19. The website did not name names. The story also notes that wide receiver E.J. Williams was not seen at Monday’s final practice […]
CLEMSON, SC
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban returns a former OL coach to a familiar role for Alabama in prep for Cincinnati

Nick Saban will have one of his old-school generals helping the Crimson Tide prepare for Cincinnati. Joe Pendry, 74, served as Alabama’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2007-10. He assisted the program to an SEC Championship and a BCS National Championship in the 2009 season. Pendry’s excellence as a coach propelled Mark Ingram to the school’s first Heisman Memorial Trophy. Since his career began at West Virginia University in 1971, Pendy has coached every offensive position except tight end. He retired on Jan. 13, 2011, after 41 years in the coaching profession. Pendry was the general manager for the Birmingham Iron (American Alliance Football League) in 2019, but the endeavor did not last.
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sun Bowl back on for WSU with new opponent

The Washington State Cougars announced Monday they have secured a new opponent for the Sun Bowl after the Miami Hurricanes dropped out on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cougars will now face Central Michigan after their opponent for the Arizona Bowl, Boise State, dropped out due to COVID-19 issues.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
MILITARY
tdalabamamag.com

Luke Fickell has one message for Cincinnati ahead of game with Alabama

Luke Fickell is ready to end the talk and play the Cincinnati-Alabama matchup. Alabama and Cincinnati arrived Sunday in Dallas, Texas. Both schools will face each other Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Nick Saban provided updates on assistant coaches, injuries, and the preparation of the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As the lone undefeated program in the College Football Playoff, Coach Fickell has one message for the Bearcats. He is going after his first national title as a head coach.
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy