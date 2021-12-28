ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midday Report December 28, 2021

By KMXT Staff
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A Kodiak home...

Reuters

Baked Alaska - record December warmth and winter rains

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec 28 (Reuters) - An unusual winter warm spell in Alaska has brought daytime temperatures soaring past 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5°C) and torrents of rain at a time of year normally associated with bitter cold and fluffy snow. At the island community of Kodiak, the air temperature...

