Even in what’s been a particularly disappointing season for Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, he hasn’t stopped being himself. So at least there’s that. With his team down 32-6 during Sunday’s battering at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the sixth-year wideout spit in the face of convention and refused to hold back his pride. Anderson, regardless of that godforsaken score, put exclamation points on a pair of first-down receptions with some (admittedly hilarious) acts of defiance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO