In a matter of days, the Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide to determine who moves on to the championship games. The odds are not in Cincinnati’s favor as they will clash with the defending National Champions. Alabama is coming off a thrashing of former top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and are flying high. But so are the Cincinnati Bearcats, who wrapped up the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record. It is a true underdog story for the Bearcats as practically no one thought they would make it this far. But here they are and on Friday, they will look across the field and see the Alabama Crimson Tide. You can bet this matchup will be a battle of the titans as both teams have their eyes set on the National Championship prize.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO