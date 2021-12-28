2 found dead in Egg Harbor Township, NJ camper
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two males were found dead inside a camper Tuesday morning but their deaths are not believed to be suspicious. They were found inside a camper located in a wooded area...nj1015.com
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two males were found dead inside a camper Tuesday morning but their deaths are not believed to be suspicious. They were found inside a camper located in a wooded area...nj1015.com
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 3