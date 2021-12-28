2 found dead in Egg Harbor Township, NJ camper

NEW BRUNSWICK — Authorities are advising people to stay alert and walk in groups, following an alleged robbery on the street in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. According to the Rutgers University Police Department, a male victim who is "affiliated with Rutgers" reported that he was assaulted by approximately five individuals while he was walking on Hamilton Street between High Street and Division Street. The attackers reportedly fled the area with the victim's personal property, RUPD said on Facebook.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO