A new promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and it reveals the new costume that Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man debuts in the film. It's actually a pretty big thing to reveal – but then, that's Marvel second-wave marketing for you. And if you've already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, then you know that the reveal of just one new suit is the least of what Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures could reveal in these next waves of TV spots. This particular one gets extra points for being cut together to be a holiday-themed commercial!

