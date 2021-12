CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We remain in record territory as forecast highs will top out in the 70s through New Year’s Day. After yet another record high temperature yesterday, highs will rebound back into the low-mid 70s this afternoon. This is despite an increase in cloud cover and the potential for a few, spotty showers. Scattered showers and well-above-average temperatures will be in the forecast Wednesday ahead of our next First Alert Day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO