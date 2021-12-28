ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Storing Away Holiday Decor Has Never Been So Simple With These Innovative & Affordable Tools

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9N55_0dXlVbAq00
Courtesy of ZOBER ZOBER.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The sparkling lights, the smell of Christmas candles, and the overall feeling of joy — that’s why we loved this Christmas. From the beautifully wrapped gifts to the towering Christmas tree, we can’t get enough of it. But like every year, we have to put the Winter Wonderland away for another year. However, we could seriously use an update on how we store the holiday decorations away — trash bags and cardboard boxes isn’t going to cut it, especially when it comes to the giant fake tree in our living room.

Luckily, Amazon has some amazing products to help fix this yearly problem. Whether it be wrapping paper or the entire Christmas tree, we found products that’ll store it all neatly away for eleven months.

And the best part of it all? They’re both only $15.

Check out our top picks for storing away your Christmas gear below!

ZOBER Underbed Gift Wrap Organizer — $14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hqTa_0dXlVbAq00
Courtesy of ZOBER ZOBER.

Say goodbye to clutter with this gift wrap organizer. It can fit up to 24 standard rolls, stow away under your bed, and handle any other wrapping accessories needed. This space-saving holder protects all of your accessories from dust, dirt, or water all year round.

ZOBER Underbed Gift Wrap Organizer $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

ZOBER Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag — $14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bMI9_0dXlVbAq00
Courtesy of ZOBER ZOBER.

Don’t know what to do with that gigantic tree? Storing it away has never been easier. This handy storage bag is not only super durable and waterproof, but it can fit a tree up to 9 ft. tall. Along with all of that, it’s so easy to carry from wherever you store it.

Before you go, check out the top, simple ways to store holiday decor for the rest of the year:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

You Can (Supposedly) Avoid Bad Luck By Taking Your Christmas Tree Down on This Day

We wish we could keep our Christmas trees up year-round. No room will ever feel cozier than when it’s filled with garland, twinkling lights and of course, a decorated tree. There’s something about walking into a room and smelling the citrusy aroma of a pine tree or having twinkly lights on in the evenings that makes us extraordinarily reluctant to leave this one piece of Christmas behind. Alas, Christmas is over, and the time to take down our beautifully decorated, delightful-smelling trees is fast approaching. Although some people (perhaps a Scrooge?) are thrilled to get an oversize plant out of their...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

The Best Yankee Candles, Ranked

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Two types of people exist in this world: those who are diehard Bath & Body Works candles fans and those who live for Yankee Candle and their slew of scents squeezed into oversized, glass candles. For those who identify as the latter, we don’t blame you. Yankee Candle has, for decades, introduced a variety of irresistible scents, from sweet and savory scents that get your stomach rumblin’ to fresh and festive scents perfect for the holiday season. But with so many scents from which to choose, where does a Yankee Candle novice even start? That’s where this ultimate ranking of the best Yankee Candles comes into play.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

MINNIDIP's Cute New Ball Pits Will Keep Your Kids Entertained All Winter Long (& Are Selling Out Fast!)

There’s a reason the famous Christmas song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” includes the line, “Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again.” It’s not that we don’t love spending all this extra time with our kids — it’s just that little ones can easily be a lot to handle during winter break, especially when hyped up on all those Christmas cookies. That’s why we’re obsessed with the MINNIDIP DiPP!T inflatable ball pits. Founded in 2017, MINNIDIP by LA VACA is the first designer inflatable pool brand that also sells seriously cute items like dog...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Decorations#Christmas Candles#Christmas Tree#Amazon Com
Domaine

How to Clean Your Shower and Keep It Absolutely Gleaming

It should come as no surprise that you need to clean your shower. Our showers see us at our absolute filthiest, so it takes no time at all for soap scum, mildew, and other gunk to build up. “Generally speaking, bathrooms can be packed full of germs—and that’s especially true...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

SheKnows

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy