MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow is moving out, and now the cold air is moving in. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday's storm, which brings this month's snow total to 21 inches. That's the most snow we've had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. Communities north of the metro saw snow totals between 4 to 9 inches, but when all is said and done,...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO