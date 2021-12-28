ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD investigating fatal shooting, killer at large

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, officers located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds lying in the
road near a vehicle. Authorities say the victim passed away his injuries at the hospital.

While detectives were gathering witness statements, patrol units and members of the SWAT team set up
a large perimeter around where the shooting occurred, officials say.

Two witnesses, who were helping to renovate the home of the shooting, tell police the attacker made threats to the victim as soon as he got to the house. Shortly after those threats were made, the victim tried to run to his car. That’s when the suspect shot the victim before running inside the home.

Detectives say they were able to gather information pertaining to a potential suspect, who was known to reside in the 900-block of Oregon St. A search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted, they say.

Police say the suspect has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.

Man charged with Oregon street shooting now in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to Evansville Police, Fabian L. Bennett has been taken into custody with the help of EPD’s Viper Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being charged with murder. Bennett allegedly shot someone on Oregon Street on December 28. The victim’s name was Carlis J. Falls, and he was from […]
