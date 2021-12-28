EPD investigating fatal shooting, killer at large

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, officers located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds lying in the

road near a vehicle. Authorities say the victim passed away his injuries at the hospital.

While detectives were gathering witness statements, patrol units and members of the SWAT team set up

a large perimeter around where the shooting occurred, officials say.

Two witnesses, who were helping to renovate the home of the shooting, tell police the attacker made threats to the victim as soon as he got to the house. Shortly after those threats were made, the victim tried to run to his car. That’s when the suspect shot the victim before running inside the home.

Detectives say they were able to gather information pertaining to a potential suspect, who was known to reside in the 900-block of Oregon St. A search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted, they say.

Police say the suspect has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.

