If your New Year’s resolutions are like mine, most will have a “shelf life” shorter than holiday eggnog — turning sour and forgotten within days of Jan. 1. But 2022 needs to be different, because the old year we’re leaving has been so filled with uncertainty and insecurities. New Year’s Eve has always been a time to resolve for new beginnings, but meaningful, and lasting, resolutions have never been more needed than now.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 HOURS AGO