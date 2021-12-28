ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nutanix CEO says growth in cloud computing will continue in 2022

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNutanix is an American cloud computing company...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Every DoorDash employee, from engineers to CEO, will make deliveries

DoorDash is asking its employees, all the way up the ranks to its CEO, to again make a delivery at least once a month. Some are not cheering the news. The on-demand food delivery company in the New Year will reinstate a program, called WeDash, that it had paused during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
dotesports.com

Chip shortage to continue into 2023, says Intel CEO

The current chip shortage has made life hell for anyone wanting to buy a new CPU or GPU this year, and there’s bad news: Intel’s CEO warns it’ll last until 2023. Intel, one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of CPUs and an upcoming rival in the GPU market from 2022, has warned that the COVID effect on the global supply chain is here to stay. “COVID disrupted the supply chains, causing it to go negative,” Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive officer, told Nikkei Asia.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Why IoT is the cornerstone of AWS’s zero-trust strategy

At its re:Invent conference this fall, AWS made two IoT cybersecurity announcements that reflect the role of machine identities in its zero-trust security strategy. AWS’s roadmap outlines that machine identities need to come first and that customers need cloud services to scale networks comprised of machines and dominated by machine-to-machine integration.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Services#Software#Nutanix Ceo#American#Closing Bell
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.01% higher to $346.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $38.11 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CN: Partnership with Google Cloud Ups Ante for Integrating Technology

Earlier this month, Canadian railway CN announced that it would be working with Google Cloud via a seven-year partnership aimed at catapulting CN's current technological efforts into what CN calls "digital scheduled railroading" (DSR), or the next stage following precision scheduled railroading. CN (NYSE: CNI) says DSR will modernize the...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Israeli SaaS Platform NeuroBrave Wraps Funding Round

The Israeli Software-as-a-Service platform NeuroBrave has landed new investment with the help of the deep tech fund VentureIsrael. The startup, which makes an operating system for neuroscience ventures, announced the funding Tuesday (Dec. 28), saying it would use the capital to accelerate research and development and go-to-market activities. “NeuroBrave uses...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
VentureBeat

Data will continue to move to the edge in 2022

How can software be faster, cheaper, and more resilient? For many developers, the answer in 2021 was to move the computation out of a few big datacenters and into many smaller racks closer to users on the metaphorical edge of the internet, and 2022 promises more of the same. The...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: 11 tech companies that closed in 2021

I continue to captain the USS Cruncherprise while Alex is out on vacation. If you’re missing his wit and wisdoms, fear not: He’ll be back next week. As I mentioned last week, the news cycle tends to get a bit quieter in these last weeks of December — so expect these daily recaps to be a bit more compact accordingly. We should be back in the full swing of things next week, if only because that’s when CES is happening. (And, yes, it’s apparently still happening, despite a number of the biggest companies pulling out.)
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A Pfizer exec leading the world's vaccine efforts says a "high-growth mindset" drives innovation at the company

In an Equity Talk, Insider spoke with Pfizer exec Angela Hwang about her top leadership principles. Hwang said a "high-growth mindset" among employees contributes to Pfizer's success. The exec is referencing the groundbreaking research of Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck. Containing the spread of COVID-19 is arguably the world's most pressing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theblockcrypto.com

Kraken CEO says forthcoming platform will enable NFT-collateralized loans

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says the exchange's forthcoming non-fungible token (NFT) platform will provide services to allow customers to extract additional value from their collectibles. Powell told Bloomberg News that Kraken plans to offer custody services for NFTs, as well as the ability to use NFTs as collateral for loans.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Edge Computing, AI, and the Cloud

Digitalization brings valuable new functions that make use of the data that probably already existed on the production line but was stranded in disparate systems. There is certainly a buzz around the idea of digitalization—for its ability to deliver the benefits offered by greater visualization and analysis of data and to gain a greater understanding of the root causes of unexpected downtime and production bottlenecks. But what are the options, and how can they best be employed?
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Metaverse to Require Big Computing Power Upgrades in 2022

Interest in the concept of the metaverse is heating up as more companies get on board, and Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse-focused consultancy, joined Cheddar to talk about trends to watch out for in 2022 and what it will take for it to be more than just a buzzword. Hackl noted that businesses likely will have to consider big technology upgrades in the upcoming year in order to keep up. "We're going to need new levels of computing power to be able to enable shared virtual experiences, both in VR but also in augmented reality," she said.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Top Institutes to Study Cloud Computing in Australia

Australia is turning out to be the first and foremost option for tourism as well as higher education. Its glorious beaches and warm climate coupled with some of the best engineering and business schools in the world. Students just love the environment both inside and outside the classrooms. Moreover, the provision of internships and work placements prepares students beforehand for the job. Today, when digitization is letting the storage, access, and sharing of information and resources over the internet, learning Cloud Computing has become a need of the hour. Web Technologies and Cloud Computing courses in Tech schools teach students to develop, maintain and fix the processes required for computers to communicate through networks.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy