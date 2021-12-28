Nutanix CEO says growth in cloud computing will continue in 2022

Australia is turning out to be the first and foremost option for tourism as well as higher education. Its glorious beaches and warm climate coupled with some of the best engineering and business schools in the world. Students just love the environment both inside and outside the classrooms. Moreover, the provision of internships and work placements prepares students beforehand for the job. Today, when digitization is letting the storage, access, and sharing of information and resources over the internet, learning Cloud Computing has become a need of the hour. Web Technologies and Cloud Computing courses in Tech schools teach students to develop, maintain and fix the processes required for computers to communicate through networks.
