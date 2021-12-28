Monroe County Sheriff’s Office locates two missing teenagers
UPDATE : Officials said Tuesday night that Hailey and Alexis Fairley have been located safely.
Original Story
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two missing teens from Perinton.
Authorities say 13 year-old Hailey Fairley, and 12 year-old Alexis Fairley were both seen around 12:30 p.m. leaving their residence on foot.
Hailey is described as 5’4″, 90lb, last wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans. Alexis is 5 foot, 90lb, last wearing a black coat and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

