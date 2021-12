View the original article to see embedded media. They say that winning takes care of everything. While that's often true, apparently the saying doesn't apply to impatience. After his team's come-from-behind 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen took issue with the post-game press conference setup. Holgorsen and the Houston players had to wait for Auburn to finish its media session before taking to the podium. When asked to give an opening statement, Holgorsen used his time as an opportunity to gripe about the situation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO