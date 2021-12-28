Inside The Kitchen at Foundry Bar & Grill in East Jordan

“The big, tall, good, the interesting food, the food you don’t see in restaurants up here,” said chef Kyle Heid, describing the food at Foundry Bar & Grill.

“He says that’s what the iron worker burger is all about, with the foundry right down the street.

“We really try to give something back to the community, and this is our way of saying thank you for starting us out,” he said.

Owner Andre Bushell says you’ll see nods to the iron workers everywhere you look.

“We wanted everyone else to take part in the history of East Jordan so we really wanted to piggy back the aesthetics of the foundry,” he said.

But as you’re taking a bite, the burger will take all your attention.

“We are making everything in house here, our house barbecue sauce, our own caramelized onions,” Kyle said.

Stacking up equally in height and flavor is the poutine.

It’s another meal stacked a mile high, and brand new on the menu.

“All the flavors together just really incorporate and work really well together,” said Kyle.

On the lighter side of the new menu is the Atlantic salmon.

“We are really looking for healthy on this one,” he said.

But customers like Tom Cannon will argue it doesn’t matter the meal you order, or the reason you’re stopping in.

“A nice gathering spot before and after basketball games and football games, and just a good place for everyone to hang out get together,” he said.

The Foundry Bar and Grill is a destination.

“Whether you come by boat or car, or snowmobile in the winter, there’s so many reasons to come to East Jordan, but you have to stop at Foundry,” Tom said.

You can find Foundry Bar & Grill at 101 Main Street in East Jordan, and call them at 231-649-0006.

For more information, click here.