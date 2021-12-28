ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Rural hospitals, short of staff, brace for omicron

By Savannah Maher
 15 hours ago

Hospitals in the U.S. are struggling to stay staffed up. Many were short of workers even before the pandemic caused an exodus of doctors and nurses from the field. Now, the more transmissible omicron variant is sending some of the remaining workers home, and hospitals are running out of backup plans...

wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
Brainerd Dispatch

How full are hospitals with COVID patients anyway?

The holidays are upon us. And for many, that means traveling to see friends and family or simply going away for some fun in the sun. Christmas, New Year’s, spring break — you name it, chances are people will be hitting the road or taking to the air in the time-honored tradition of traveling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Argus Press

Anti-vaxxers should be booted from hospitals

In the not-too-distant past, during the incubation period of social media, “going viral” was the goal of many that aspired to attain the status of someone now known as an influencer. Sadly, this ability to command attention while possessing little to no expertise, has contributed to the plight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

CDC shortens isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron surge threatens hospital staffing

The CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days, as long as they don't have symptoms. The decision was motivated in part by health officials' concerns that infections from the more transmissible Omicron variant could worsen staffing shortages at hospitals nationwide.
HEALTH SERVICES
abc17news.com

‘Round after round of Covid.’ Military personnel help a Michigan hospital that’s inundated with Covid patients and short on staff

Zafar Shamoon, chief of the emergency department at the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, said he had been hoping that there wouldn’t be another wave of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. But, like a grim deja vu, hospital beds are filled with Covid-19 patients again, most unvaccinated. This time, those...
MICHIGAN STATE
securitymagazine.com

Medical associations call for policy protecting healthcare workers

Healthcare workers across Canada are reporting that the opening of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11 has sparked increased anger among some people. This change accompanies escalating violence against physicians and nurses globally throughout the pandemic. According to the Canadian Medical Association, preliminary results from the CMA’s 2021...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

300 Massachusetts National Guard Members Start Training For Non-Clinical Healthcare Jobs

BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of Massachusetts National Guard members will begin training on Monday as they are being deployed to take some of the burden off health care workers. On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. Up to 300 National Guard members will train starting Monday to help 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service companies with non-clinical responsibilities. Those troops will assist with non-emergency transports to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services. The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the deployment last week, saying hospital workers are dealing with “wildly challenging” circumstances. Guard members are approved to support hospital operations for 90 days. Baker said he is ready to deploy an additional 200 members if necessary. Starting Monday, hospitals have also been ordered to postpone all non-emergency elective procedures.
BOSTON, MA

