U.S. gas prices could rise to almost $3.80 per gallon before peaking, according to new data from GasBuddy reported exclusively by CNN. According to the forecast data, the national average would rise to $3.41 per gallon in 2022, up from this year's average of $3.02 per gallon. The peak could come in May 2022, at $3.79 per gallon.

TRAFFIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO