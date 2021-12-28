ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Milton man accused of recording woman through bathroom window

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 15 hours ago

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man has been arrested after being accused of recording a woman through her bathroom window while she was naked.

Gary Vaughn, 44, of Milton, is charged with video voyeurism. He was arrested Christmas Day.

Man killed, woman injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Prichard

On December 3rd, a woman filed a report with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office alleging Vaughn had the videos on his phone from when he recorded her two or three years ago.

The woman says there’s video of her while she was naked in the bathroom and while she was in the shower. The videos were shot from outside the house looking into the window through some blinds, according to the arrest report. Investigators saw the videos and say it appeared she didn’t know she was being recorded.

“[Victim] believed she had an expectation of privacy to disrobe in her own bathroom without concern of being recorded without her consent,” the arrest report states. “[Victim] did not report this until now because she was embarrassed and did not want the videos to get out.”

Deputies interviewed Vaughn but his account of what happened was redacted from the arrest report.

‘I paid my debt to society’: Dad frustrated he’s still behind bars for NyQuil theft

Vaughn was booked Saturday into the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond and released a few hours later.

