George Clark Ritchie

By Traci Mason
whopam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral service will be Friday December 31st at 12noon at...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

James Allan Lear

Please check back for complete obituary. Family and friends will visit Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at RedArrow Ministries 31133 Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at RedArrow Ministries with Rev. G. Ben Bowater IV officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta.
PAW PAW, MI
Fredericksburg Standard

Jerome J. Lindig

Jerome J. Lindig, 74, of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Fredericksburg Funeral Home where visitation will be held today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, with interment following...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
KMZU

Donna Clark

Donna Clark, 88, of Higginsville died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. A visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#New Ebenezer Cemetery
WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Ironton Tribune

Elaine Reed

Elaine L. (Anderson) Reed, 81, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.
IRONTON, OH
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
WSJM

Pamela Teresa Williams

Pamela Teresa Williams, 71, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on December 24, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Monday, December 27, 2021 3:56 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
WDTV

Gale Malcolm Ross

Gale Malcolm Ross, 68 of Webster Springs passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown just hours before his 69th birthday. He was born December 25, 1952 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Kenneth Elmer and Clare Christine (Nichols) Ross and was a part of the Muskogee Creek Nation. Malcolm was a Drama and Mathematics teacher for the Nicholas County Board of Education, he taught at Richwood High School. He enjoyed acting in community theatre productions, woodcarving, and excelled at knitting. Malcolm had accomplished many things intellectually; but also physically, having been an Olympic Contender in Judo. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Mary (Bell) Ross; son, Jason Bookheimer; siblings: Merrie (David) Schwartz of Pensacola, FL, Kathy (Brian) Armstead of Milton, and Mike (Judy) Ross of OH; special niece, Paula Ross of Fairmont; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ross family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
starvedrock.media

Robert Kruger

84-year old Robert Kruger of Ottawa died Thursday, December 16 at the Ottawa Pavilion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday December 20 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings will be required.
OTTAWA, IL
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Prisella Goodly Ferguson

Visitation for Prisella Goodly Ferguson will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 8 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m., at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church, Pastor Jimmy Stevens. Pastor Roland Mouton Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Times-Union Newspaper

Elizabeth Anne Schilling

NORTH MANCHESTER – Elizabeth Anne Schilling, 28, of Newark, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. She was born Dec. 22, 1992, in Huntington, to Brian and Heather White Schilling, both of North Manchester. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be Sunday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Republic

David Dent

David Dent, 61, of North Vernon, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on December 22, 2021, at the Columbus Regional Hospital. There will not be any services. Cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service are entrusted with the arrangements.
NORTH VERNON, IN
kciiradio.com

Bradyn LeVon Frisbie

Funeral services for 14-year-old Bradyn LeVon Frisbie of Washington will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Interment will be held at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Bradyn’s name.
MUSCATINE, IA

