NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME POSTPONED

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to resume play Tuesday evening by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game at the renamed Crypto.com Arena following three coronavirus-related postponements. The game is also the Kings’ first game under the arena’s revised health and safety guidelines. All fans age 2 and over are required to present either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the game for an antigen test or two days for a PCR test before entering the arena. The game will...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO