NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME POSTPONED

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. As...

www.nhl.com

WWG1WGA
16h ago

They are going to let you know that they are still in control. They are going to control everything you watch or listen to. They know we the people will not put up with another lockdown. They will shut down the entertainment that we enjoy on the holiday. Actually team sanity is winning over team insanity. We will defeat these psychopaths, and take back this beautiful country. It’s coming very soon.

6
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Winter Classic 'will go on as planned' with severe cold weather expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NHL intends to play the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic as scheduled, but the League is monitoring the forecast of severe cold, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play at Target Field on Saturday (7 p.m. ET;...
New York State
CBS LA

Kings Set To Resume Play Tuesday Evening Following Three Coronavirus Postponements

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to resume play Tuesday evening by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game at the renamed Crypto.com Arena following three coronavirus-related postponements. The game is also the Kings’ first game under the arena’s revised health and safety guidelines. All fans age 2 and over are required to present either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the game for an antigen test or two days for a PCR test before entering the arena. The game will...
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
FOX Sports

Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for...
Winnipeg Jets
Montreal Canadiens
New York Islanders
Boston Bruins
Three Jets games postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions

NEW YORK (Dec. 28, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting both Clubs, tomorrow's Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders game has been postponed:. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Detroit @ New York Islanders. In addition, the NHL announced that due to current attendance...
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces more postponements

The NHL has officially announced the temporary formation of taxi squads and three additional postponements. The following games will be rescheduled for later in the season:. Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 28. Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs, Dec. 29. Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, Dec. 29. The...
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
Winter Classic between Wild, Blues will be worth wait

MINNEAPOLIS -- Steve Mayer stood in Section 220 at Target Field on Tuesday, overlooking the rink where the Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Snow was falling. Perfect. This will be...
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
