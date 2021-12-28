ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man Critically Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

By Joe Lombardi
 17 hours ago
The corner of 5th Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue in North Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a Long Island man critically injured.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in North Bay Shore.

A 61-year-old man was standing on the shoulder of 5th Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue, when he was struck by a sedan traveling northbound on 5th Avenue at approximately, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle, which is believed to be a Honda, continued northbound on 5th Avenue without stopping.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Suffolk County PD Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

