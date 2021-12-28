ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors: Allegations Against Cuomo Credible But Can't Be Charged

NBC Miami
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWestchester County prosecutors found that two separate allegations of inappropriate behavior against former governor Andrew Cuomo were "credible" but could not be charged as crimes under New York law. "Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur. However, in...

