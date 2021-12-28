LIST: New Year's Eve celebrations and events in the High Desert and beyond

Residents of the High Desert and San Bernardino County will have several options when it comes to ringing in the New Year, including an off-road adventure, an alien-themed dance party, a masquerade, all-night skating and discussions about Bigfoot.

Apple Valley

The Hilltop Tavern and Inn in Apple Valley will host its “NYE Party” on Friday and will include live music from Devotional the Depeche Mode Experience and Technique's Tribute to New Order.

Visitors to the party are encouraged to enter the masquerade contest, with the top winner receiving a free dinner and drinks. All participants will receive a ticket to a future summer concert.

Chef Jose will prepare the night menu, which includes a choice of hickory-smoked prime rib or grilled salmon complete with sides, salad and dessert.

Champagne bottle service is included for all party-goers at midnight. Visitors can also bring their RV and stay the night or book a room at the inn.

The party begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the Hilltop Tavern located at 9544 Kiowa Road. For more information, call 760-247-7727 or visit www.HillTopTavernandInn.com.

On Dec. 31, the 18 Taps Tavern in Apple Valley is hosting New Year 2022 with MerleTallica, a self-described hard, fast and heavy rock band that plays everything from Merle Haggard to Metallica. Band members include Jaye Sooter, Bobby Bearden and Darryl Thompson. The party begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the tavern located at 22120 Highway 18. For more information, call 760-247-3339 or search "18 Taps Tavern on Facebook."

Buckeye Jack's Saloon & Dance Hall will host a New Year’s Eve celebration on Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party includes live country music from the American River Band. The catered dinner menu is a smoked tri-tip and chicken plate, with macaroni and cheese, cowboy beans, salad and dessert. Also, there's a champagne toast at midnight. Buckeye Jack's is located at 22581 Highway 18 in Apple Valley. For tickets and more information, call 760-946-9699 or visit www.buckeyejackssaloon.com .

Barstow area

The Barstow Senior Center will host a New Year’s Eve party, with an opportunity to dance, listen to the music by the Crossroads Band and watch the televised ball drop in New York City. The cost of the event is $10 per person, which includes party favors and a toast. Visitors should bring an appetizer or dessert to share. The party is scheduled on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the center located at 555 Melissa Avenue. For more information, call 760-256-5023 or visit www.BarstowSeniorCenter.com.

The Barn - Route 66 will host a New Year's Eve Gig, with Chico and the Band playing classic rock, blues and country on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Barn was built in 1952 and is best known for its hand-tossed pizza, salads, burgers, and wings. The Barn is located at 44560 National Trails Highway in Newberry Springs. For more information, call 760-447-6117.

Hesperia

The Whiskey Barrel will host its 9th Annual New Year's Eve Party beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday at 12055 Mariposa Road in Hesperia. The event will include party favors, champagne toast, a photo booth and a guest DJ. For tickets and more information, visit www.Facebook.com/WhiskeyBarrelBar.

Lucerne Valley

The two-day New Year’s Eve Camping and Off-Roading Adventure will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Cafe 247 located at 32866 Old Woman Road in Lucerne Valley. The event includes a dirt or off-road trip to a campsite for Bigfoot and UFO fireside talks, raffles, prizes and a New Year’s Eve potluck. For more information and tips on what to bring, visit www.LifeofanAdventurer.com.

Victorville

The Holiday Skating Center’s All Night New Year’s Eve Skate Party begins at 8 p.m. Friday and will include 10 hours of skating, hats, horns, noisemakers, games, prizes, and a balloon drop at midnight. Pre-sale tickets before Friday are $25 per person, $30 day of the event. Skate rental is extra. No admission will be sold after 11 p.m. Friday. No pillows or sleeping bags are allowed. For more tickets, information and restrictions, visit www.Facebook.com/holidaySkateVV.

The New Year's Eve Bash at Ricky's Bar will include the Haus of Montayé bringing a show filled with Production, Laughs and Fierce Drag. The evening will also include a buffet, champagne toast, DJ, drink specials and more. Presale tickets are $15 and $30 at the door. For tickets, call 760-951-5400 or search New Year's Eve Bash at Ricky's 18+ on Facebook. Ricky's is located at 13728 Hesperia Road in Victorville.

The D'vine Wine Bar will host a New Year's Eve Speakeasy party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 14845 Monarch Boulevard in Victorville. For more information, call 760-843-3888 or visit www.DvineWineBarvv.com .

Out of town

The National Orange Show Events Center will host the alien-themed Countdown New Year’s Invasion 3.0 party. The festival will include over 30 dance acts, live music, confetti, food, adult beverages and more. The adult-only event begins Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the NOS located at 689 South E Street in San Bernardino. For more information and tickets visit www.CountDownNYE.com .

Snow Summit will host its 57th Annual Torchlight Parade beginning around 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will include nearly 200 skiers and snowboarders making their way down the face of the mountain in the dark with torches to create a spectacle of light. A New Year’s Eve party will follow in the base area with kid's activities and live performances. Admission to the parade viewing area and New Year's Eve party is free and open to all ages. Snow Summit is located at 880 Summit Boulevard in Big Bear. For more information, visit www.BigBear.com.

Santana Maverick’s Bar N’ Grill will host its New Year’s Eve Luau from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. beginning Friday at 40771 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear. Enjoy Polynesian performers, stand-up comedians, and a Hawaiian-style buffet. For tickets and information, call 909-878-0047 or visit www.SantanaMavericksBarandGrill.com .

The Lake Gregory Co. in Crestline will host a family-friendly party, which will include live music, board games, karaoke, and food. The event is scheduled on Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight at 24640 San Moritz Drive in Crestline. For more information, call 909-338-2233 or visit www.LakeGregory.com .

The Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel will host its New Year’s Eve celebration with two live events beginning Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Rock & Brews Restaurant will host “Queen Nation” and “DJ Bateeza,” and the casino's Tukut Lounge will host a Weekend Dance Explosion and DJ Connect. Yaamava’ is located at 777 San Manuel Boulevard in Highland. For tickets and more information, visit www.Yaamava.com .

