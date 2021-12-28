ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

COVID-19 Daily Report: Massachusetts surpasses 1 million cases

By Nick DeGray
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 9,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Baystate Health: Do not go to emergency room for COVID-19 tests

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 3,941
  • 5-9 years: 5,497
  • 10-14 years: 5,366
  • 15-19 years: 4,879
  • 20-29 years: 11,466
  • 30-39 years: 10,759
  • 40-49 years: 8,172
  • 50-59 years: 7,576
  • 60-69 years: 5,029
  • 70-79 years: 2,088
  • 80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 70,320 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,943,935 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 19,063 new individuals have tested positive with 3,220,432 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.08%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 381 patients that are in intensive care units and 250 patients intubated. There are 528 patients of the 1,707 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,228
  • Total Cases: 1,002,266
  • New Deaths: 63
  • Total Deaths: 19,692

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,122
  • Total Cases: 77,394
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,023
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 82,745
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,748

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 154
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 15,324
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 103
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,304
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 87
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,794
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.

