COVID-19 Daily Report: Massachusetts surpasses 1 million cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 9,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.Baystate Health: Do not go to emergency room for COVID-19 tests
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,941
- 5-9 years: 5,497
- 10-14 years: 5,366
- 15-19 years: 4,879
- 20-29 years: 11,466
- 30-39 years: 10,759
- 40-49 years: 8,172
- 50-59 years: 7,576
- 60-69 years: 5,029
- 70-79 years: 2,088
- 80+ years: 1,058
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 70,320 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,943,935 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 19,063 new individuals have tested positive with 3,220,432 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.08%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 381 patients that are in intensive care units and 250 patients intubated. There are 528 patients of the 1,707 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,228
- Total Cases: 1,002,266
- New Deaths: 63
- Total Deaths: 19,692
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,122
- Total Cases: 77,394
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 446
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,023
- Total Confirmed Cases: 82,745
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,748
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 154
- Total Confirmed Cases: 15,324
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 103
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,304
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 87
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,794
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.
