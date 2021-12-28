COVID-19 Daily Report: Massachusetts surpasses 1 million cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 9,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,941

5-9 years: 5,497

10-14 years: 5,366

15-19 years: 4,879

20-29 years: 11,466

30-39 years: 10,759

40-49 years: 8,172

50-59 years: 7,576

60-69 years: 5,029

70-79 years: 2,088

80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 70,320 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,943,935 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 19,063 new individuals have tested positive with 3,220,432 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.08%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 381 patients that are in intensive care units and 250 patients intubated. There are 528 patients of the 1,707 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,228

Total Cases: 1,002,266

New Deaths: 63

Total Deaths: 19,692

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,122

Total Cases: 77,394

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,023

Total Confirmed Cases: 82,745

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,748

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 154

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,324

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,304

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,794

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.

