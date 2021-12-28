ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

More Broadway Shows Canceled Amid COVID Spread

cbslocal.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID cases spread, so does the impact...

newyork.cbslocal.com

People

Thoughts of a ColoredMan Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Another Broadway play has had its final curtain call earlier than expected due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. Thoughts of a Colored Man — the acclaimed play written by Keenan Scott II and produced on Broadway by a slew of stars including Grammy winner Kandi Burruss and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph — has officially ended its Broadway run. Producers made the announcement in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo from the show of the play's seven stars facing the back of the stage.
Showbiz411

Broadway Show Changes: “Company” Cancels Today’s Matinee, “Music Man” Returns Tonight After COVID Break

Broadway continues to tough it out with COVID. Today’s 2 pm matinee of “Company” has been cancelled due to illness. They’ll be back tonight at 7:30pm. Meanwhile, “The Music Man” returns tonight after taking off today’s matinee and yesterday’s performances. Plus Sutton Foster posted a beautiful rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Christmas” sung from her living room with an accompanist. So she looks very well and over whatever COVID did to her.
NBC San Diego

There Are ‘No Plans' to Shut Down Broadway Even as Covid Cases Lead to Canceled Performances, Theater Group Says

Broadway won't be shutting down despite at least two closed productions and a string of Covid-related cancellations, a theater group says. Nine shows were postponed on Tuesday, including "The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Ain't Too Proud" and "Hadestown." Many of them won't reopen until after Christmas. Broadway precautions include...
Popculture

Morning Show Going off the Air Later This Week Due to COVID-19 Woes

Good Morning Britain will be out of commission for a few days. There will be no episodes between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. The show will not return until Jan. 4, the day after a U.K. Bank Holiday. The decision to cancel next week's episodes is due to "the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break," a spokesman told Deadline. The news comes as the U.K. continues to experience a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads through the country (and the world). It also comes after anchor Sean Fletcher revealed that he tested positive on Dec. 19 and was forced to miss BBC One's Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.
KTEN.com

'SNL' airs with limited cast and crew due to rising Covid-19 cases

The show went on for "Saturday Night Live" Saturday, but without its usual studio audience and its musical guest. The NBC variety show said late Saturday afternoon it would not have a live audience in the studio because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases. "Due to the recent spike...
Billboard

‘Hamilton’ and ‘Aladdin’ Cancel Broadway Shows Through Christmas

Hamilton and Aladdin on Broadway have canceled performances through Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, becoming the second and third major musicals to go dark during the normally busy holiday week. The hit rap musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton announced on social media...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sutton Foster Confirms ‘Music Man’ Absence Due to Positive COVID-19 Test as Hugh Jackman Praises Swings, Understudies

Sutton Foster missed Thursday’s preview performance of the long-awaited Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway actress and star of Younger confirmed her absence was due to a positive test in an Instagram story posted Friday morning. Beyond explaining why she didn’t take the stage for the preview show, Foster also celebrated actress and Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo and helped prevent the production, which had just begun previews on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Winter Garden Theater, from having to cancel...
CBS New York

New York City Ballet Cancels Remaining ‘Nutcracker’ Performances Due To COVID Breakthrough Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on another holiday tradition. The New York City Ballet has canceled all remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” because of more positive breakthrough COVID cases. Shows were supposed to resume Tuesday night after previous cancelations. “The Nutcracker” was scheduled to run through Jan. 2 at Lincoln Center’s David Koch Theater.
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
