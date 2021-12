What would the rough shape of the world be if the Big Tech companies and Cryptocurrency continue on their current trajectories?. For years, people with traditional financial backgrounds would say that Apple, Tesla or other Big Tech would not continue multiplying profitability and revenue. People have been saying this about Tesla, Cryptocurrency and many other Big Tech companies and sectors. Here I will assume that technology winners keep winning along a path that is similar to what they did the last 5-10 years and see what the world would be like. Valuations will reach the level of the GDP of the largest countries but stock valuations can 30X or 100X multiples of non-GAAP net income if high growth is sustainable.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO