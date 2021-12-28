ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oregon-Oklahoma football: Projected starting lineups, schedules and what's at stake in the Alamo Bowl

By Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srsVu_0dXlRRRI00

Starters

Oregon

Offense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

10;WR;Dont'e Thornton;6-5;197;Fr.

19;TE;Terrance Ferguson;6-6;243;Fr.

56;LT;T.J. Bass;6-5;318;Jr.

77;LG;George Moore;6-6;324;Sr.

78;C;Alex Forsyth;6-3;303;Jr.

74;RG;Steven Jones;6-5;332;So.

71;RT;Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu;6-6;315;Jr.

14;WR;Kris Hutson;5-11;168;Fr.

11;WR;Troy Franklin;6-2;169;Fr.

13;QB;Anthony Brown;6-3;226;Sr.

26;RB;Travis Dye;5-10;190;Jr.

Defense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

44;DE;Bradyn Swinson;6-4;234;Fr.

50;NT;Popo Aumavae;6-4;305;Jr.

3;DE;Brandon Dorlus;6-3;284;So.

47;LB;Mase Funa;6-3;265;So.

1;LB;Noah Sewell;6-3;251;Fr.

33;LB;Jeffrey Bassa;6-2;217;Fr.

19;DB;Jamal Hill;6-0;199;So.

11;CB;Trikweze Bridges;6-3;190;Fr.

32;S;Jordan Happle;6-0;208;Sr.

23;S;Verone McKinley III;5-11;194;So.

8;CB;Dontae Manning;5-11;190;Fr.

Oklahoma

Offense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

17:WR;Marvin Mims;5-11;177;So.

27;TE;Jeremiah Hall;6-2;248;Sr.

71;LT;Anton Harrison;6-5;309;So.

54;LG;Marquis Hayes;6-5;324;Sr.

73;C;Andrew Raym;6-4;315;So.

56;RG;Chris Murray;6-1;301;Sr.

52;RT;Tyrese Robinson;6-3;324;Sr.

8;WR;Michael Woods;6-1;198;So.

81;WR;Trevon West;6-0;170;So.

13;QB;Caleb Williams;6-1;218;Fr.

26;RB;Kennedy Brooks;5-11;215;Jr.

Defense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

14;DE;Reggie Grimes;6-4;258;So.

94;NG;Isaiah Coe;6-0;292;Jr.

31;DT;Jalen Redmond;6-2;279;So.

33;LB;Marcus Stripling;6-3;242;Jr.

2;LB;David Ugwoegbu;6-4;248;Jr.

23;LB;DeShaun White;6-0;225;Sr.

25;DB;Justin Broiles;5-10;192;Sr.

9;CB;DJ Graham;6-0;193;So.

32;S;Delarrin Turner-Yell;5-11;200;Sr.

10;S;Pat Fields;6-0;204;Sr.

0;CB;Woodi Washington;5-11;191;So.

Schedules

Oregon

Sept. 4, def. Fresno State, 31-24

Sept. 11, def. Ohio State, 35-28

Sept. 18, def. Stony Brook, 48-7

Sept. 25, def. Arizona, 41-19

Oct. 2, lost to Stanford, 31-24, OT

Oct. 15, def. California, 24-17

Oct. 23, def. UCLA, 34-31

Oct. 30, def. Colorado, 52-29

Nov. 6, def. Washington, 26-16

Nov. 13, def. Washington State, 38-24

Nov. 20, lost to Utah, 38-7

Nov. 27, def. Oregon State, 38-29

Dec. 3, lost to Utah, 38-10 (Pac-12 championship)

Oklahoma

Sept. 4, def. Tulane, 40-35

Sept. 11, def. Western Carolina, 76-0

Sept. 18, def. Nebraska, 23-16

Sept. 25, def. West Virginia, 16-13

Oct. 2, def. Kansas State, 37-31

Oct. 9, def. Texas, 55-48

Oct. 16, def. TCU, 52-31

Oct. 23, def. Kansas, 35-23

Oct. 30, def. Texas Tech, 52-21

Nov. 13, lost to Baylor, 27-14

Nov. 20, def. Iowa State, 28-21

Nov. 27, lost to Oklahoma State, 37-33

What's At Stake

Oregon: The Ducks are seeking their second 11-win season since 2019 and hope to put a positive finish on a season that began with great promise with the win at Ohio State in the second game of the season, but has since seen Oregon get blown out twice by Utah and Mario Cristobal leave the Ducks for the Miami head coaching job. The Ducks' last season with more than 11 wins before 2019 was the 2014 team that lost to Ohio State in the first College Football Playoff championship game. Oregon's roster has been depleted by injuries, players opting out for the NFL and others in the transfer portal. Oregon will likely run Travis Dye and Anthony Brown a lot with three freshman wide receivers starting and most of the Ducks' offensive line intact, except for an injury to Ryan Walk. Dye, fifth on Oregon's career rushing list, needs 42 yards to join Royce Freeman, LaMichael James, Kenjon Barner and Derek Loville as the only players in school history with 3,000 career rushing yards.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are making their first Alamo Bowl appearance after their run of six consecutive Big 12 titles was snapped when they lost their regular-season finale to Oklahoma State and failed to make the conference championship game. Oklahoma is looking to improve to 2-0 all-time in games in San Antonio. The Sooners' only other game there was a 38-17 win over then-No. 1 Missouri in the 2007 Big 12 championship game. What happens after this game might be more important than the game itself for Oklahoma, particularly if new coach Brent Venables is able to convince freshman standout QB Caleb Williams to return to the Sooners instead of joining former coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

Ashley Conklin, The Register-Guard

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenjon Barner
Person
Brent Venables
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Alamo Bowl#American Football#Wr#Lt#Lg#Sr 78#Rg#Rt#Rb#Pos#De#Nt#Db#Cb#Trikweze Bridges#Ng#Dt
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

450
Followers
447
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy