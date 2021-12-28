ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know for Oregon-Oklahoma Alamo Bowl

By Register-Guard
 15 hours ago
Gameday info

RECORDS: No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12). Rankings are College Football Playoff rankings

WHEN: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: The Alamodome, San Antonio

TV: ESPN. Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline reporter)

RADIO: KUJZ-FM (95.3) and KUGN-AM (590)

LATEST LINE: Oklahoma is favored by 4 1/2 points.

WEATHER FORECAST: Domed stadium.

HISTORY: Oklahoma is 6-1 all-time vs. Oregon with the Ducks' lone win coming in their last meeting in 2006 when Oregon scored two late touchdowns to knock off the Sooners 34-33 at Autzen Stadium buoyed by a controversial onside kickoff recovery by Oregon before its last touchdown to take the lead. The Ducks then blocked an Oklahoma field goal on the game's final play to get the win. The Sooners beat the Ducks 17-14 in the 2005 Holiday Bowl and won 31-7 in Norman, Okla., in 2004. Oregon was shut out by Oklahoma in 1958 and 1966 and was outscored by a combined 130-10 in losses in 1972 and 1975. Oklahoma is making its first Alamo Bowl appearance while the Ducks are 1-1. Oregon downed Texas 30-7 in the 2013 Alamo Bowl and lost 47-41 in triple-overtime in San Antonio following the 2015 season after blowing a 31-0 halftime lead. Oregon is 15-19 all-time in bowls and lost to another Big 12 school, Iowa State, 34-17, in last year's Fiesta Bowl.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE: Conference football standings

OTHER PAC-12 BOWLS: Tuesday, Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. North Carolina State (canceled). Thursday, Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami (canceled). Saturday, Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Los Angeles Bowl: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13.

Ashley Conklin, The Register-Guard

