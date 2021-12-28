ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Smoke on the Mountain' coming to Wetumpka Depot

By Staff reports
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 15 hours ago
The Wetumpka Depot is kicking off the new year with Smoke on the Mountain, a hilarious and endearing gospel musical comedy. Performance dates are January 6-9.

“Smoke on the Mountain is a beloved part of the Depot’s 42 year history. We’ve mounted numerous revivals of the show (and sequels) over the years much to the delight of audiences, “ said Kristy Meanor, Depot artistic director. “These performances will feature the cast of actors and musicians that recently entertained the audiences at Red Door Theatre, in Union Springs. Their show was so outstanding we asked them to travel over to perform for our audiences.”

Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church's Saturday Night Gospel Sing. Directed by Kim Mason the talented cast performs over 30 familiar gospel songs that will take audiences back to the days of revivals and dinner on the ground.

Tickets may be purchased at wetumpkadepot.com and are $15. Show times are 7:30 p.m. for evening shows and 2 p.m. for the matinee. The Wetumpka Depot Theatre is located at 300 S Main St. in historic downtown Wetumpka.

