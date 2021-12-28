ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Man City, injury-hit Chelsea back in action in EPL

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zqwH_0dXlRBYu00
1 of 4

A look at what’s happening in the English Premier League on Wednesday:

BRENTFORD vs. MANCHESTER CITY

City manager Pep Guardiola might be ready to recall Phil Foden and Jack Grealish to the team after leaving them out of the last two starting lineups for disciplinary reasons. Grealish didn’t even come off the bench in the wins over Newcastle and Leicester — when City scored a total of 10 goals — while Foden was only a late substitute against Leicester. City has won its last nine league games and has a six-point lead over second-place Liverpool and Chelsea. Brentford will start the match in 14th place after a solid start to its first season in the Premier League.

CHELSEA vs. BRIGHTON

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will call for another big effort from his weary and injury-hit squad to keep in touch with City. N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah were injured in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and might not be available against midtable Brighton, for Chelsea’s ninth game in all competitions in December. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have been out because of illness, while Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season as he prepares to undergo knee surgery. Mateo Kovacic came on as a substitute against Villa having had little preparation after his recent return from injury and COVID-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBut while Brendan Rodgers contends with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Matchday#Epl#The Premier League#Ap
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim ‘rollercoaster’ win

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.The victory was City’s ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.The Spaniard said: “It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game.“It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare

Raheem Sterling feels Manchester City need to learn to be more ruthless after holding off an unlikely Leicester comeback in a high-scoring Boxing Day thriller.The Premier League leaders were made to sweat before eventually prevailing 6-3 in an enthralling encounter which manager Pep Guardiola described as a “rollercoaster”.City had raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes only to be pegged back to 4-3 before late goals from Aymeric Laporte and Sterling – his second of the game – finally secured the points.After wins over struggling Leeds and Newcastle by an aggregate score of 11-0 in the previous two games,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City will look to make it 10 Premier League wins a row when they travel to Brentford tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side extended their winning run as they defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League leaders are threatening to pull clear in the title race but face a crucial week with back-to-back away trips, with a meeting against Arsenal to come on New Year’s Day. Brentford were defeated 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day and Thomas Frank’s side have been hit by injuries as they look to build on their impressive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayCould Germany defender Antonio Rudigerswap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace sweep past Norwich for comfortable victory

First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich City despite the continued absence of boss Patrick Vieira.Eagles manager Vieira tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was one of several missing for the hosts, including Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha but they were still too strong for the Canaries.It was another painful defeat for the visitors, a fifth in a row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the Premier League with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain.Both teams named two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

698K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy