Newest members of Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame to be inducted on Wednesday

Every position on the ice will be well represented in the latest class of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 2021 class features two of the top defensemen, two of the best goaltenders, two of the most prolific scoring forwards, and one of the fiercest fighters in the history of the International Hockey League and the ECHL.

And they all did their best work while wearing Toledo sweaters.

Dan Saevig, the chairman of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee, said this class is unique in that it is the largest class ever inducted.

“This class is made up of perennial all-stars and playoff champions from the International Hockey League and the [ECHL],” Saevig said.

The seven members are forwards Ian MacPhee (Goaldiggers), Roger Maisonneuve (Mercurys), and Don Westbrooke (Blades and Goaldiggers), defensemen Rick Corriveau (Storm) and John Gravel (Blades and Hornets), and goalies Lorne Molleken (Goaldiggers) and Nick Vitucci (Storm and Walleye).

The local legends will be inducted at a 7 p.m. ceremony Wednesday at the Discovery Theater at Imagination Station in downtown Toledo.

“As players come in from around the country and Canada, it gives them a chance to interact with their heroes, something that means an awful lot to fan and player,” Saevig said. “Over the years, players have cried, sharing that they thought what they had accomplished was long forgotten.”

There will now be 27 members in the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame.

Walleye coach Dan Watson, who was Vitucci's assistant coach, said he loves hearing the old stories during the hall of fame festivities.

“I love watching former players and coaches being inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Watson said. “Every one of them loved their time in the city, loved the fans who show up and cheer them on, loved their teammates, and loved the game itself. It brings into perspective how fortunate we are to coach and play in this city, for the fans.”

Here's a look at the class:

■ Corriveau (1992-96): racked up 207 points (63 goals, 144 assists) in 191 regular-season games. He was a member of back-to-back ECHL Riley Cup Championship teams in 1993 and 1994.

■ Gravel (1963-64, 1968-70; Hornets 1970-74): member of the Blades’ 1964 Turner Cup Championship team. He also won the IHL Governors’ Trophy in 1970 as the league’s top defenseman.

■ MacPhee (1974-79): guided the Goaldiggers to Turner Cup titles in 1975 and 1978. He ranks third on the all-time Goaldiggers scoring list with 140 goals and 193 assists, while racking up 855 penalty minutes in 377 regular-season games.

■ Maisonneuve (1957-62): all-time leading goal scorer in Mercury history and ranks second in points (161 G, 161 A) in 253 regular-season games. He went on to play with the U.S. National Team in 1966.

■ Molleken (1982, 1983): backstopped the Diggers to back-to-back Turner Cup titles and was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 1982 and 1983 for lowest goals-against average in the IHL. After retiring as a player, he went on to become head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks (1998-2000).

■ Vitucci (Storm, 1993-95, 1997-98, 2004-07; Walleye 2009-14) was a member of the 1994 Riley Cup Championship team and remains the ECHL's all-time leader for career goalie wins with 265 and games played with 479. He then served as coach of the Storm in its final three seasons, winning coach of the year in 2005. The ECHL hall of famer then coached the Walleye for their first five seasons.

■ Westbrooke (forward, Blades, 1963-67; Goaldiggers, 1974-77): helped Toledo capture three Turner Cup titles in 1964, 1967, and 1975. He was named the IHL rookie of the year in 1964 and accumulated 393 points (173 G, 220 A) in 359 regular-season games in Toledo.

Maisonneuve and Westbrooke will be honored posthumously. Gravel and MacPhee will not be able to attend due to health issues.

Maisonneuve's wife Shirley will be in attendance, along with his children. Chuck Hart, a longtime Toledo trainer, will represent the Westbrooke family at the ceremony.

Greg Jablonski will accept on behalf of Gravel, while Jim McCabe will represent his former linemate MacPhee.

Molleken will be coming in from Regina, Saskatchewan, Corriveau will travel from Niagara Falls, Ontario and Vitucci will be coming in from Welland, Ontario.

The first hall of fame class was inducted in 2016. Saevig said this induction ceremony will include the largest group of living Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame members together at one time.

“The Hall of Fame ceremony is special in that it allows us to look back and honor those who have allowed our city to have such a rich hockey tradition,” Saevig said. “It's a history which laid the groundwork for the success of the Walleye, an organization which has stabilized and grown immeasurably the future success of the sport in Toledo.”

Less than 150 general admission tickets are remaining. Tickets are $30. For more information go to ToledoWalleye.com.

“I certainly gain a whole new appreciation for the history of hockey in Toledo every time a Hall of Fame ceremony is conducted,” Watson said.