Dallas, TX

What’s Going On With These DFW Venues?

By Stephanie Salas-Vega
 17 hours ago
From Rebrands To Expansions, Here Are Eight DFW Music Venues That Are Going Through Big Changes. To get yourself ready for the new year, get used to calling your favorite DFW venues by a different name and welcome new spaces for live music. Some historical spaces see a new...

