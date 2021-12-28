RJR employee: Isaak’s sentence is ‘relief,’ closes chapter after murders

Prosecutors say Chad Isaak mercilessly murdered Bill and Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Fakler at RJR Maintenance and Management in April 2019.

“It was pre-planned, pre-meditated and cold-blooded murder, Judge,” Prosecutor Gabrielle Goter said.

A jury convicted Isaak on four counts of murder in August. Tuesday Judge David Reich sentenced him to four consecutive life sentences with no possible parole.

“The evidence is clear in this case that Mr. Isaak took the lives of four innocent people with a senseless act of extreme and brutal violence in this case,” Judge Reich said.

Family members and loved ones of the victims spoke in front of the convicted killer Tuesday, calling him a monster and a coward.

“The thing I have a hard time with Isaak is I can’t, I can’t forgive you. You took so much that day. And until you can see the light of day of what you did and you seek the Lord to forgive you, I don’t know if I could ever forgive you,” widow of Robert Fakler, Jackie, said.

Isaak sat emotionless during the victim impact statements and spoke once during the sentencing.

“I can honestly tell you that I’m not a murderer, and that’s all I have to say,” Isaak said.

Now more than two years and eight months since the morning of the murders, those at RJR say a chapter has closed for the company, and it’s time to heal.

“If you could take like a hundred bears off of somebody’s chest, I think that’s what a lot of us felt, you could feel the whole crowd just lift up a little bit. The words other than guilty, I think those were the words we were waiting to hear for two-and-a-half years now,” said RJR Marketing Employee Ben Pace.

In addition to the four consecutive life sentences, Isaak was also sentenced to 10 years for burglary with a firearm, five years for unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and 360 days for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

