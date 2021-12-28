ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota AG impeachment investigation begins in secrecy

By The Associated Press, STEPHEN GROVES
 15 hours ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are meeting behind closed doors as they launch an impeachment investigation into the state attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year.

The House Select Committee on Investigation held a private executive session Tuesday to consider whether to recommend impeachment charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Legislators to meet next week on Ravnsborg impeachment

A public session is planned for Wednesday. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg was elected to his first term in 2018. Gov. Kristi Noem, a fellow Republican, has called for his ouster.

