ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Guthrie offering COVID-19 booster shot appointments

By George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsT4Y_0dXlPoih00

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic is now offering appointments for COVID-19 boosters, including same or next-day appointments at select locations.

Patients are encouraged to schedule through eGuthrie, where they can select a time and location that meets their needs. Appointments can also be made through Centralized Scheduling by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).

Guthrie says the brand of booster shot will vary by location and more appointments are added daily.

Current Guthrie Clinic locations with availability include:

  • Big Flats
  • Canton
  • Corning Centerway
  • Sayre
  • Troy
  • Wellsboro

To be eligible for the booster, you must be at least 18 years old and have received the final dose of your initial COVID-19 vaccine series six or more months ago for patients who received the Modera or Pfizer vaccine, or at least two months ago for patients who received the Janssen vaccine.

Study suggests mixing vaccines provides greater protection against COVID-19

The CDC’s recommendations currently permit receiving a COVID-19 booster vaccine type that is different from what you received for your initial vaccine series. Guthrie says waiting for a specific type of booster may impact when you are able to get an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

U.S. sets daily COVID-19 infection record

The U.S. on Tuesday set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Corning#Wetm#The Guthrie Clinic#Eguthrie#Centralized Scheduling#Big Flats Canton#Modera
Washington Times

Georgetown University to require COVID-19 booster shots as of Jan. 21

Georgetown University said it will require people on campus to get a booster shot for COVID-19 by Jan. 21, a sign that some institutions will strengthen the definition of what it means to be fully protected by vaccines. The university on Tuesday said the requirement applies to all faculty and...
COLLEGES
9&10 News

MDHHS Reminding Michiganders To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding Michiganders to get their booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. They say booster doses are available six months after the primary Pfizer or Moderna series, and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the health department, getting...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

City Offers COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Events During Countdown To Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for all Chicagoans 16 and older, and advises that now is the time to get a vaccine and booster with the holidays coming this week. A total of 1.9 million Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine over the past year, and more than 67 percent of eligible Chicagoans are considered fully vaccinated. The city is hosting numerous vaccine events for the coming week. More details are available here. Monday, Dec. 20 • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic, 4150 W. 55th St.: until 4 p.m. • CDPH...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

Burnout among pharmacists slows COVID-19 booster shots

WASHINGTON — Facing a shortage of pharmacists, drugstores nationwide are urging people to make appointments for COVID-19 shots rather than walking up — even as the Biden administration promotes vaccination as the key to ending the pandemic and relies on pharmacies as the main supplier. Between flu season...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrownandwhite.com

BREAKING: Lehigh anticipates mandating COVID-19 booster shot

Lehigh anticipates requiring the booster shot for all students, faculty and staff at some point early in the spring semester, the university announced in an email. “The timing of this requirement will be decided based on regional case counts and the spread of the Omicron variant in the region; therefore we strongly encourage you to get your booster if you are eligible over the winter break,” the email said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern announces COVID-19 booster shot requirement

Northwestern announced Monday it will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot. The announcement comes as the University’s COVID-19 case count is at an all-time high. Community members must receive their booster by Jan. 30, 2022 or 30 days after becoming eligible, whichever is later. Winter Quarter classes will be hosted remotely until Jan. 18 as the University assesses the spread of the omicron variant. Allowed activities and exceptions during the wellness period can be found on the COVID-19 and Campus Updates page.
EVANSTON, IL
WBRE

WBRE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy